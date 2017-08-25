Bridgeport man federally indicted on heroin distribution charges

A 26-year-old Bridgeport man who was one of four arrested during a July drug bust by the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office has been federally indicted by acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart.

Jesse Bustos is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of a mixture containing heroin. The charges stem from allegations about the drug distribution beginning in May leading up to his July 19th arrest in Bridgeport.

The maximum possible penalty if convicted is 40 years imprisonment, a $5,000,000 fine, a 4 year term of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment.