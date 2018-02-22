Bridgeport man in critical condition following Highway 385 accident

A 43-year-old Bridgeport man is in critical condition following a Thursday morning accident on Highway 385.

Morrill County Sheriff Milo Cardenas says Adrian Sosa was driving a pay-loader southbound on the highway’s shoulder around 10:13 a.m.

Cardenas says Sosa was on the shoulder waiting to take a left turn into Wiggins Feedlot. After several vehicles had passed, Sosa had thought it was safe to make the turn, but there was still a semi trying to continue southbound.

Sosa was broadsided by the semi, driven by 23-year-old Jonas Waldner. Cardenas says Sosa was at first taken to Morrill County Community Hospital, and then was transported by ambulance to Regional West in Scottsbluff.

Sheriff Cardenas says Sosa was listed in critical condition on Thursday afternoon, Waldner was uninjured; no citations have been issued.

The Morrill County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, and Bridgeport EMS and Morrill County AMS also assisted.