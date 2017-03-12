Bridgeport man to be sentenced Monday for conviction in “body in a barrel” case

25-year-old Zachary Mueller of Bridgeport, who was convicted of first degree murder in the “body in a barrel” case in Morrill County, faces a maximum penalty of life in prison when he is sentenced Monday by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny at 3 p.m.

A jury in January also came back with guilty verdicts on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Mueller was convicted in the drug-related death of Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado, whose body was found December 4th, 2015 stuffed in a barrel east of Bayard.

The state’s material witness Felicia Talley, Dominguez’ girlfriend, testified Mueller shot the victim while the three were riding in a car south of Bridgeport November 22nd. Talley testified the shooting occurred after the three principals smoked meth earlier in the day.