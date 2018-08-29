Bridgeport places first L.B 840 plan on November ballot

Registered voters in Bridgeport this November will vote on an L.B. 840 economic development plan and one half sales tax that will provide the city funds to help attract new or expanding business.

Andrew Plummer, a member of the city’s economic development committee, says voter approval would put Bridgeport on par with other communities in the region.

Plummer said, “A lot of other communities in the area have it (L.B. 840) and we are not able to compete on an equal footing when we are trying to attract businesses to the community. We have a lot of good things going for us in terms of major highway and rail access and a strong economy. But we’re just not able to offer any financial assistance legally until we have an L.b. 840 plan passed. ”

If approved, the combined state and local sales tax would increase to 7%, commensurate with most other area communities.

Plummer says with Morrill County moving to a mail-in ballot, the committee will expedite their education process and have a Business After hours and a town hall meeting soon to help explain what they are proposing.