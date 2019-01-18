Bridgeport Senior Trevor Krason named PVC Star Student of the Week

This week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week is the real deal.

Trevor Krason not only has a solid 4.0 grade point average, but has a great work ethic, and is actively involved with the Bridgeport High School Speech Team.

These are just some of the reasons the senior was nominated and selected to be the Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

and if you'd like to nominate a deserving K-12 student to be the next Star Student of the Week click HERE .