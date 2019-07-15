Bridgeport woman accused of breaking into Scottsbluff home, choking sleeping ten-year-old

A 19-year-old Bridgeport woman is being held on a $20,000 bond after a bizarre Monday morning burglary in Scottsbluff.

Court documents say that Dori Schneider broke into a home on Avenue C shortly before 2 a.m. Monday. Once inside the home, Schneider reportedly went into a bedroom where a ten-year-old child was sleeping and placed both hands around the neck and started choking the child.

Once police arrived, they could smell alcohol on Schneider’s breath and believed she was under the influence of alcohol. She told officers that she was partying in the homeowner’s garage with friends; but the homeowners told police they had no idea who Schneider was.

Schneider was arrested and later charged with felony Burglary and Strangulation. In an interview with police, Schneider told officers she was drinking at a friend’s house earlier, but couldn’t recall how she got to home she burglarized on Avenue C.

Additionally, she told police she doesn’t recall breaking into the home, did remember speaking the ten-year-old, but thought the child was someone else.

She was arraigned on the charges Monday afternoon and will be back in court for her preliminary hearing in the next week or so.