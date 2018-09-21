Bridgeport’s Bethany Nichols named PVC Star Student of the Week

Bridgeport Principal Dustin Favinger turned on the theatrics this week, as he acted sternly when he walked into the 8th Grade science class.

After a few tense moments, he lightened the mood and said that his presence was a good thing- as Bethany Nichols was selected as this week’s Platte Valley Companies Star Student of the Week.

Bethany keeps her grades up in the classroom, is a three sport athlete, and is active in 4H.

This week, PVC Associates Lewis Coulter and Travis Sell went to Nichols’ classroom to present her with her honors. You can watch her full segment below and you can nominate a deserving K-12 student by clicking here.