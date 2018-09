Power was out for a portion of Scottsbluff for about thirty minutes during the 8 o’clock hour this morning.

Mark Becker with NPPD says power went out at 8:17, affecting 1,000 customers. Becker says the report he has received is that a single conductor line broke and they had to dump a breakers and put the line back up.

Scottsbluff Fire says the conductor line break was at 9th Avenue and East 2nd Street