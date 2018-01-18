Broadcasting legend Jerry Dishong retires after 51 years on local television

A legend in Nebraska broadcasting and the true Voice of the Panhandle for over 51 years, Jerry Dishong will celebrate his last day on local television Friday.

While Dishong is known more now for his noon hour Town Talk news show, he did everything… news, weather, and sports…. after starting at KDUH in 1966 at a tiny Hay Springs studio as a part time employee doing sports for $5.

Dishong moved with the television station to Scottsbluff after 20 years in Hay Springs. Moving with him were the newscasts and the noon show, over 10,400 of those after 51 years. He says doing the weather is still the thing he enjoyed the most.

Dishong was honored two years ago with his induction into the Nebraska Broadcasters Hall of Fame, which he says is “the highlight of his career.” But he says he still gets a kick out of talking to people who tell him when they were growing up they “had to be quiet for a half hour because Jerry was coming on with the news.”

Dishong and his wife Margie are leaving the area to be close to his son’s family in Parker, Colorado, adding he will always be a Cornhusker.