Broadwater woman sentenced to probation, restitution for embezzlement

A 43 year old Broadwater woman has been sentenced to four years probation and was ordered to make full restitution after embezzling nearly $30,000 while working for a Morrill County trucking company.

Brandy Laur was hired part-time by Ladely Trucking Company in September, 2013 as a bookkeeper/secretary. Court documents indicate in March of last year owner Wade Ladely discovered unauthorized checks were being written payable to Laur on the company’s business account.

Laur said since he was out of town a lot he signed a number of blank checks that were intended to pay the company’s expenses. But Morrill County Sheriff’s deputy David Kleensang discovered that Laur would cash the checks written payable to herself and enter them in the ledger under a different name or category, sometimes with a different date.

The investigation showed 21 unauthorized checks were written. Laur admitted to the embezzlement during an interview in March of last year and pled no contest in January to a lesser charge of felony theft prior to sentencing Wednesday.

Laur has paid $10,000 of the over $29,000 in restitution ordered by the court.