Broadway water main project starts this week, budget still being balanced

The City of Scottsbluff will begin working on a major water main project this week.

City Manager Nathan Johnson says the pipe on the portion of Broadway between 20th and 27th Street is being replaced in the next few months. Johnson says citizens will see the start of work on the $1 million project this week. Johnson says the plan is to have it completed before winter hits.

Johnson says the project is part of the infrastructure improvements that will be funded by a planned three percent hike in utility rates in the 2017-18 budget.

Johnson says the city is still trying to gain efficiencies to balance the proposed 2017-18 fiscal year budget despite an additional $300,000 from a new lodging tax that took effect July 1st. Johnson says sales tax revenue is flat and council policy for three months expenses in the cash reserve leaves no money available there to help out.