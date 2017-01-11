Broncos hire Vance Joseph as their head coach

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talks to players during a timeout in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J. A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway's pick this time around. "It's official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!" Elway tweeted early Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)