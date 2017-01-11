class="single single-post postid-207773 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"

Broncos hire Vance Joseph as their head coach

BY Associated Press | January 11, 2017
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2016, file photo, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph talks to players during a timeout in the second quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, in East Rutherford, N.J. A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway's pick this time around. "It's official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!" Elway tweeted early Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

A runner-up two years ago, Vance Joseph is John Elway’s pick this time around.

“It’s official. Excited to announce Vance Joseph as head coach of the Denver Broncos!” Elway tweeted early Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph impressed Elway in 2015 when Gary Kubiak got the job. He was on Elway’s short list when Kubiak, 55, stepped down last week over health concerns after Denver (9-7) missed the playoffs a year after winning Super Bowl 50.

Joseph, the 44-year-old ex-Colorado quarterback, spent last season as Miami’s defensive coordinator after building a reputation as one of the league’s top secondary coaches.

After interviewing Tuesday, Joseph returned to Broncos headquarters Wednesday after scuttling plans to fly to California to interview with the Chargers, 49ers and Rams.

