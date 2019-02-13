Brush, Colo. man sentenced on drug, weapons charges

A Brush, Colo. man will spend at least a decade in prison following his sentencing on drug and weapons charges in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Justin Knight, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to concurrent terms of 20 years in prison for distribution of methamphetamine, up to two years for possession of a defaced firearm and a mandatory minimum of three years and up to five years for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing for Knight had been delayed twice this year, and Knight indicated he would appeal, claiming defense council William Madelung was ineffective and he had asked for a new attorney several weeks after he had been found guilty.

Knight was arrested in January 2018 after deputies found more than 6 ounces of meth in a drug arrest outside a Scottsbluff business. With credit for 393 days served, he would be eligible for parole in 2029.