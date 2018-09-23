Bryan Frank to Donate $250,000 to Regional West Foundation from Barrett-Jackson Auctions

The upcoming Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas Auction will touch the lives of cancer and cardiac patients in western Nebraska, thanks to a generous donation from Scottsbluff car collector and businessman Bryan Frank.

Frank will sell a 1956 Ford Thunderbird convertible on Friday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. PDT. The auction will be televised on the Velocity channel. Half of the proceeds will be donated to Regional West Foundation to purchase equipment for cancer and cardiac services at Regional West, the other half will be donated to the American Heart Association’s Driven Hearts campaign.

The Thunderbird convertible was purchased by Frank with his mother’s encouragement at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Reno, Nev. Connie was so excited about the new purchase she convinced Bryan to take a quick trip to Lake Tahoe. “It was one of the most cherished and memorable days being with my mom,” said Frank.

Frank is making the donation in memory of his parents, Roger, who died of cancer in 2013, and Connie, who this year died of stroke complications.

“Regional West has helped my family with all types of health care along with the birth of my four children,” said Frank. “My parents always stressed the importance of giving back, supporting our community, and shopping locally. I want to promote the lessons they taught by honoring their legacy with a gift to the Regional West Foundation.”

“We are so honored that Bryan Frank has chosen Regional West Foundation as recipient of this charitable gift. Bryan and his parents have been strong contributors to our community for several generations and we are pleased that we can recognize their support in this way,” said Regional West Foundation Chair, John Massey.

Frank will sell 25 additional cars at the Las Vegas auction followed by 50 more cars at the Scottsdale auction in January. A portion of the proceeds from all 76 cars being sold will go towards the $250,000 donated to the Regional West Foundation.

The cars will include a 1953 Buick Skylark convertible, one of only 1,690 manufactured that year; a 1958 Chevrolet Impala, manufactured the year of the Impala’s market introduction; a 1958 Corvette, which was among the first to feature quad headlights; a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 RS, considered by many collectors to be the most desirable of the first generation small-block Camaros; and a 1954 Buick Century convertible, one of just 2,790 manufactured that year.