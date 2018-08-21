Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy Receives $50k PADD Grant

Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy received a $50,000 grant Tuesday from the Panhandle Area Development District’s Innovation & Investment Fund.

The money will go toward an indoor facility currently under construction on donated land south of Gering.

The Academy’s founder Kathy Gatch said the grant would take them very close to what they need to complete their fundraising for the project.

Gatch said they need probably around $,20,000 more to meet their goal, so this is taking a big step toward that.

PADD’s Business Resource and Social Enterprise Fund Manager Bryan Venable said PADD basically just houses the money, and that it took truly a group effort to raise the grant funds.

Gatch said she already has kids and adults wanting to come, and hopes to have everything up and ready to go by later this Fall.