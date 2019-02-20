Buckboard to move into new indoor riding facility in late March

The new indoor riding facility for the Buckboard Therapeutic Riding Academy on the south edge of Gering is nearly complete, and program founder and coordinator Kathy Gatch says she couldn’t be more pleased.

Gatch tells KNEB News she expects the children’s riding program to start using the facility March 25th and it will be a game changer. “The outdoor arena really prohibited us from doing a lot of different disabilities, like adults with disabilities and the veterans’ program “, says Gatch. “We focused mostly on children because of the need and the time-frame.”

Gatch says she plans on restarting the veterans’ program in mid-summer, with once-a-week evening sessions just for those who are dealing PTSD or other service-related issues.

An open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility is scheduled for the afternoon of March 23rd. “The community around here stepped up and helped us a lot with this arena, and my heart goes out to every single person that gave a penny to $5,000, or whatever amount”, says Gatch, “everything helped us get this arena”.