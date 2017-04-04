Budget concerns have Scottsbluff considering additional revenue source

The city of Scottsbluff is once again considering implementation of an occupational hotel tax to address projected budget concerns.

Declining sales tax revenues have the city looking at making as much as $380,000 in adjustments in this year’s budget, including possibly taking money out of the cash reserve. City manager Nathan Johnson says the following year he is projecting a 4% decline in sales tax revenues that would amount to another $250,000 in adjustments.

Johnson says because of the situation the council has asked him to research adding another revenue source, a four percent hotel tax that would have “the most minimal impact on Scottsbluff residents. ”

Johnson says the tax would generate an estimated $300,000 for the city. The council discussed the same option last year and took no action after vocal opposition from the lodging industry.