Buffett’s firm again offers big prize for employee brackets

Employees of billionaire Warren Buffett’s company will again have the chance to win as much as $1 million a year for life if they can correctly guess the sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The contest is open only to the more than 350,000 employees of the Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate Buffett leads.

Winning that top prize is difficult because upsets routinely happen in the NCAA tournament.

But Berkshire will also offer a $100,000 prize for the person with the bracket that remains perfect the longest.

If more than one person ties in the contest the prize will be split. For instance, last year two people tied and each received $50,000.

Berkshire owns more than 90 companies, including Geico insurance, BNSF railroad, See’s Candy and Fruit of the Loom.