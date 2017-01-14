Building permits in Chadron jump in 2016

The start of construction of the new Holiday Inn Express, conversion of the outdoor city swimming pool into the indoor Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center, and the reconstruction of Highway 20/3rd Street gave Chadron a feeling of new growth in 2016 and city data shows it was more than just a feeling.

City building and zoning officer Janet Johnson says the number and value of building permits in Chadron and the surrounding 2-mile area under city zoning control both jumped last year.

The total value of nearly $11.5-million was the highest since 2013 when two Chadron State College projects, the Chicoine Center and the Rangeland Complex, pushed the total to $21.7-million.

While the motel and pool project accounted for the largest share of the valuation, Johnson says residential projects made up more than 75% of the permits.

There were 2 permits last year for single-family homes, 16 for additions or alterations to existing homes, 3 for carports, and 14 for garages compared to 11 commercial permits and 2 for multi-family housing.

Johnson says this year is also shaping up to be a good one for construction in and around Chadron.