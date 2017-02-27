Burger King robber sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison

A Scottsbluff man will be spending the next 10 to 20 years in prison following the 2015 Christmas Day burglary of the Scottsbluff Burger King.

Last month it took a jury 90 minutes to find 43-year-old Anthony De Los Santos guilty of stealing a safe containing more than $7,000 from the Scottsbluff restaurant.

During today’s sentencing, De Los Santos was sentenced to 12 to 20 years in prison on the Burglary conviction, and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison on an enhanced charge of being a habitual criminal. He already had five felony convictions stemming back to 1991 in Scotts Bluff, Box Butte, Dawes, Gage and Lancaster Counties.

He would have been able to get out of prison in 6 years with good time, but the habitual criminal enhancement ensures his imprisonment for at least a decade.

De Los Santos was arrested in July of 2016 after video surveillance helped authorities develop him as a suspect. His sister was an assistant manager at the restaurant and confirmed that her brother Anthony was the suspect.