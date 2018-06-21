Burglaries of homes evacuated from Wyoming fire being investigated

Police are investigating burglaries that occurred at homes evacuated by a wildfire in southern Wyoming.

Albany County Undersheriff Josh DeBree says one burglary was reported in Woods Landing and two burglaries were reported at residences along Wyoming 10.

DeBree tells the Laramie Boomerang that the top goal of the sheriff’s office is to catch the suspect that is taking advantage of people evacuating their homes.

Nearly 400 homes were evacuated last week because of the fire in the Medicine Bow National Forest.