United Way of Western Nebraska Tuesday announced they have received a recent $25,000 donation from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway for their 2017-18 campaign.

Executive Director Steph Black says most of the donation, $23,500, will go toward the Box Butte County United Way, which is trying to raise $88,000 for its participating agencies.

The Scottsbluff-Gering chapter’s goal is $375,000 to support 15 participating agencies.