Burwell man to register as sex offender following March arrest in Alliance

BY Ryan Murphy | July 19, 2017
Courtesy Box Butte County Jail

A 20-year-old Burwell man who was arrested in March following the report of an alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced on reduced charges in Box Butte County.

Jordan Christen was arrested after police received a report from the girl alleging that he sexually assaulted her near the Central Park Fountain on March 18th.

Initially, he was charged with 1st Degree Sexual Assault- but once the case was bound over to District Court, a lesser charge of Attempted Child Abuse was filed. Christen pleaded no contest to the felony charge.

Last month he was sentenced to three years of probation, and was required to be a registered sex offender for the next 25 years.

 

 

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
