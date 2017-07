A 27 year old Bushnell woman has died in a fatal accident Sunday evening a mile west of Kimball.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Abigale Howard was westbound on Highway 30 around 7:15 p.m. when her vehicle left the road.

The Patrol says she overcorrected and the vehicle went airborne, striking a tree. The patrol does not know why she suddenly had problems and left the highway.

The accident happened at 7:15 p.m. and Howard was not wearing a seat belt.