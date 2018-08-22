Busy primary day for Wyoming voters

There were ample choices for voters in the Cowboy State for Tuesday’s primary election, with highly contested races across the board.

Two term Governor Matt Mead will term out at the end of the year, and six GOP candidates vied to take the Republican nod for the November ballot. Current Wyoming Secretary of State Mark Gordon was the top gubernatorial vote getter, with 31,247 votes. Foster Friess- who had support from President Donald Trump- came up short, garnering 24,499 votes. Gordon will face Democratic challenger Mary Throne- who edged out three challengers- in the November election.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso handily won the GOP race, receiving about 2/3 of all votes from the field of five candidates. Barrasso will face Democrat Gary Trauner- who ran unopposed- in the November general election.

Republican U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will face a little-known Democrat from Laramie in her first campaign for re-election. Businessman Greg Hunter beat Laramie attorney Travis Helm to win the Democratic nomination for Wyoming’s lone U.S. House seat Tuesday.

In Goshen County, Kory Fleenor edged out current Sheriff Jeremy Wardell on the Republican ticket. Fleenor garnered 49% of Goshen County’s votes, Wardell with 42% of the votes and Brian Wise with 9% of the votes.

For Goshen County Treasurer, Leticia Dominguez received 60% of the votes, while Roberta Goeken getting 40% of the votes. In the County Attorney Race, challenger Eric Boyer defeated incumbent Ken Brown by a margin of 231 votes.

For Wyoming House District 5, Republican Shelly Duncan won her race and will face Joan Brinkley in the General Election. And for Wyoming House District 10, Republican John Ecklund won his race and will face Jenefer Pasqua on the November ballot.