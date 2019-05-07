Busy Scottsbluff intersection returns to normal

Some good news for Scottsbluff motorists, as the traffic pattern at one of the city’s busiest intersections returned back to normal Tuesday.

Nebraska DOT District 5 Operations Manager Chris Ford says repairs to the traffic signals at East 27th Street and Highway 26 were set to be completed midday, with lane restrictions and other traffic controls being removed.

Ford tells KNEB News NDOT was really fortunate the repairs didn’t take longer. “Our technicians had the right spare parts on hand in North Platte and they’ve been working on it pretty much non-stop since it happened,” says Ford. “Snell Electric has come in and put a lot of work in, and the traveling public has driven through it really well.”

The intersection had to be reduced to a four-way stop with through traffic approaching it reduced to a single lane following an accident April 30th that severely damaged the signal control box.