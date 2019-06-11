Busy week at Midwest Theater kicks off tonight with Tracy Byrd concert

It’s going to be a busy week at the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff, with things getting underway tonight for the Tracy Byrd concert.

The country star is currently on his 25th Anniversary tour, and all of his greatest hits will be in the mix tonight. Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says that tickets for tonight’s show are still available, and an autographed guitar will also be going up for auction during the show to benefit the theater’s children and performing arts programming.

“So if you’re interested in having an autographed, personalized guitar from Tracy Byrd, we would invite you to come on out to the show tonight,” says Estes.

Also starting this week at the theater is Summer Matinee Madness, which features six great kid friendly films over the course of the summer.

Folks have until the end of the business day on Wednesday to buy the coupon book for $12 which is good for admission to each of the six movies.

“If you’ve never attended a Summer Matinee Madness, you may not know why we call it madness,” jokes Estes. ” Sometimes we’ll have upwards of 500 kids at one screening.”

He says it’s a great way to honor the tradition of showing movies downtown.

“These matinees have been going on at the Midwest for more than 65 years. We have so many great stories of grandparents bringing in their grandchildren; telling them they used get in for a milk cap bottle for admission.”

Films showing this summer will include, The Land Before Time, Wonder Park, An American Tail, The Tale of Despereaux, The Great Muppet Caper, and The Lorax.

Estes says they’re also gearing up for the August Dylan Scott concert, and adds that tickets for that have been selling well.