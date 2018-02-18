class="post-template-default single single-post postid-291721 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Cabela’s headquarters employees receive buyout offers

BY Associated Press | February 18, 2018
The remaining employees at Cabela’s former headquarters in
western Nebraska have received buyout offers.

The Omaha World-Herald reports Bass Pro Shops delivered the offers to Cabela’s employees in Sidney, Nebraska, last week, but it’s not clear how many positions will be eliminated.

Bass Pro bought Cabela’s in a $5 billion deal last year. Officials pledged to maintain significant operations in Sidney but kept the headquarters in Springfield, Missouri.

A letter outlining the buyout offer that the World-Herald obtained says Cabela’s employees who are over 50 years old and worked for the company at least 10 years can receive bonuses up to $40,000 on top of two weeks of severance pay for every year of service.

Longtime employees are also being offered lifetime discount cards for Bass Pro and Cabela’s stores.

