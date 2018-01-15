Cabela’s hometown tries to move forward after company sale

The City of Sidney is working to move forward after last year’s sale of Cabela’s, but it’s still not clear how many jobs will be lost there.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the $5 billion sale of Cabela’s to rival Bass Pro has already had a significant impact on the local real estate market in the town of about 6,700 people.

Home prices are falling and the number of listings has grown significantly in Sidney.

Before Cabela’s announced it would explore selling the firm, there were 60 homes on the market in June 2015. After the sale to Bass Pro was announced, that number jumped to 133. Last month, 135 homes were listed for sale.