class="post-template-default single single-post postid-381267 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.7 vc_responsive"

Cadre of colorful canines unveiled at Paws 4 Paws event Thursday

BY Scott Miller | April 26, 2019
Home News Regional News
Cadre of colorful canines unveiled at Paws 4 Paws event Thursday
Courtesy Photo

It was a very nice turnout Thursday evening as decorated dogs were unveiled at the Paws for Paws unveiling event in Gering.

Artists from throughout the area unveiled there canine visions for the event that the Weborg 21 Centre, which will ultimately benefit Skippers Cupboard.

Organization co-chair Steve Morgheim tells KNEB News he was very pleased, with the turnout well beyond expectations.

The cadre of colorful canines will now go on tour our region before being sold at auction later this year to benefit the organization that helps pet owners care for their four-legged friends.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments