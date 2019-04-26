Cadre of colorful canines unveiled at Paws 4 Paws event Thursday

It was a very nice turnout Thursday evening as decorated dogs were unveiled at the Paws for Paws unveiling event in Gering.

Artists from throughout the area unveiled there canine visions for the event that the Weborg 21 Centre, which will ultimately benefit Skippers Cupboard.

Organization co-chair Steve Morgheim tells KNEB News he was very pleased, with the turnout well beyond expectations.

The cadre of colorful canines will now go on tour our region before being sold at auction later this year to benefit the organization that helps pet owners care for their four-legged friends.