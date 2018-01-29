California man dies in two vehicle collision near Burns, Wyoming

A fatal crash near Burns Sunday on Interstate 80 Killed a California man.

At 11:44 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to the area for a two-vehicle collision.

A 2015 Freightliner Conventional was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, when the vehicle began to experience mechanical issues. The driver pulled his combination unit over and parked in the emergency lane. A 2012 Volvo Conventional was also traveling eastbound in the right lane when the vehicle struck the rear of the broken down combination unit. The Volvo then crossed both eastbound lanes of travel and entered the median when the vehicle overturned and came to a rest on the passenger’s side. The driver of the Volvo was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as 32-year-old Rocklin, California resident Anatoliy Yakubovskiy. It is unknown at this time if he was wearing his seatbelt.

The driver of the Freightliner has been identified as 69-year-old Dallas, Texas resident Edward Jones Jr. He was transported to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and hospitalized for his injuries.

Driver inattention and equipment failure has been determined as factors to the crash.