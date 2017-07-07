class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246567 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

California to Maryland runners make stop at Panhandle Humane Society

BY Ryan Murphy | July 7, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
California to Maryland runners make stop at Panhandle Humane Society
(Murphy/KNEB/RRN)

A group of college students who have raised approximately $750,000 for young adults battling cancer made a stop in Scottsbluff on Thursday.

Runners with ‘4K for Cancer’ have been running from the west coast to the east coast, and had their day of rest on Thursday. Instead of taking the role of tourists to the area, the runners opted to spend some time at the Panhandle Humane Society giving a little extra TLC to the animals before they find their forever home.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy caught up with some of the runners, who explain their 4,000 mile mission, and why they visited the Humane Society:

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments