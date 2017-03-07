Campaign goal exceeded for United Way serving Box Butte & Dawes Counties

United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties surpassed their 2016-2017 campaign goal of $85,000 and raised $88,657.

According to Karen Benzel, Director of United Way of Western Nebraska serving Box Butte and Dawes Counties, “The community was very generous this year and through that generosity United Way is able to support many local non-profits and continue to focus on United Way community impact initiatives.”

Funds raised are used to support local non-profits and United Way community impact initiatives that benefit Box Butte and Dawes Counties. Last year, thirteen non-profits received funds from United Way. Programs like Doves, Box Butte County Handyman Program and Northwest Community Action Partnership Community Services rely on United Way for support.

Non-profits interested in becoming a United Way partner agency are encouraged to complete an applications for funding. Box Butte and Dawes United Way partner applications are due March 15th and are available on the United Way website at unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com.