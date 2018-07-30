Camper Stolen from Colorado recovered in Alliance

A camper trailer reportedly stolen from Sterling, Colorado has been recovered in Alliance Friday.

A media release says Alliance Police were called Friday afternoon in reference to a possible stolen 2015 Puma Palomino camper trailer being pulled by a white Dodge van.

Officer’s made contact with two occupants, both identified as Oklahoma residents.

While investigating the situation, it was determined the camper had been stolen from Sterling, Colorado.

The camper and the vehicle pulling it were impounded.

42 year old Reed, of Oklahoma City and 45 year old Bob Beetz of Newalla, Oklahoma were arrested on felony charges of theft by receiving stolen property and were placed in the Box Butte County Jail.