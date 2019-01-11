Canadian company makes deal to buy a Cabela’s building

A Canadian company has made a deal with Bass Pro Shops to buy one of Cabela’s corporate buildings in Sidney-a deal that could provide 150 or more local jobs.

The sales price and other financial details about the MMP Enterprises purchase have not been released. MMP is a logistics management company based in Toronto.

Sidney economic development director Melissa Norgard says MMP wants to have the sale wrapped up within 90 days and begin hiring. Norgard also says the number of MMP jobs in Sidney could grow as the company develops the business model for its first expansion outside of Canada.

Cabela’s employed more than 2,000 people at its sprawling Sidney headquarters before being purchased by rival Bass Pro Shops.