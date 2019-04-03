Canadian trucking firm purchases Aulick Leasing in Scottsbluff

Aulick Leasing may have been sold to a Canadian trucking company, but former owner Shane Aulick says he anticipates the business will continue to remain a strong presence in the valley.

The trucking company known for hauling sugar beets for the Western Sugar Cooperative is now owned by TFI International, which closed the deal this past Monday.

Looking to the future of the local trucking firm, Aulick tells KNEB News expects the company will be able to utilize a solid group of local employees to continue growth. “My vision of them is they’re going to get familiar with the business, they’re going to be more competitive because they bring buyer power that we didn’t have. They buy 500 Freightliners at a time, I buy five, so they’re a big deal”, says Aulick, “They like niche businesses, they want understand the business, and not only, I would think, they after the renewal with Western Sugar, which they have full intent of doing, but they would go after similar business at other locations.”

Aulick says while his the trucking business under Aulick Leasing was separate from brother Vince’s Aulick Industries, they originally did have stock in each other’s company.

Shane says now that he’s sold his business, it not only frees up time for him and his wife to enjoy life, but also helps secure the future for their children, as well that of his sister, brother and his family.