Candidate filing period begins

December 1st was the first day a person could file in the Scotts Bluff County Clerk’s office to have their name placed on the ballot as a candidate in the 2018 election.

The 2018 primary election will be May 15th and the General Election will be held on November 6th.

Already two local incumbents have filed for re-election. Scottsbluff School Board Chair Ruth Kozal has filed for re- election and Jordan Colwell has filed for another four years on the Scottsbluff City Council.

Incumbents have until February 15th to file, non-incumbents until March 1st.