Candidate for 3rd Congressional District stops in Scottsbluff

Democratic candidate for Nebraska’s 3rd Congressional District, Paul Theobald was in Scottsbluff Monday, July 2, to talk with area democrats and community members.

Property taxes have been a hot issue this past year, with Governor Ricketts bill falling short and another bill losing support after the legislative session ended.

“The 3rd District schools are primarily only funded by property taxes. It’s an enormous burden on our farmers and ranchers, causing them to struggle, and when they struggle our communities struggle,” Theobald said.

In terms of fixes, Theobald suggests restructuring the way public education is funded, which should be done at the federal level. He would go to D.C. and work to open up new revenue streams.

The passage of the House and Senate farm bills, with an overwhelming bipartisan margin of support for the Senate measure is providing new optimism that Congress can agree on a final version that President Donald Trump will sign this fall.

While there are key points in the bills, which have received a lot of support, there are others, which are under scrutiny.

“One of the things that needs to happen is enforcing our antitrust laws,” Theobald said. “The mega mergers are diminishing the independence of our farmers.”

With merging companies, leave fewer options for farmers. He noted that every year prices are getting higher and higher.

“The cost of planting soybeans has gone up 300 percent, and planting corn 250 percent,” he said.

Just enforcing the antitrust laws would be a huge step in stopping the trend of moving all price protection dollars to the largest operations.

“This leaves the small and medium operations hung out to dry. We can’t afford to loose our farmers or ranchers, our communities will die a quicker death and we can’t allow that,” Theobald said.