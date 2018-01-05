class="post-template-default single single-post postid-282317 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

BY Kevin Mooney | January 5, 2018
Candidates begin to file for local positions

A number of incumbent Scotts Bluff County elected officials have placed their hat back in the ring and a few challengers have also said they plan to run in the upcoming 2018 election.

Republican incumbents that have decided to run include Commissioner Mark Reichert, Register of Deeds Jean Bauer, Assessor Amy Ramos, and County Attorney Dave Eubanks.

Kirk Arnold, who owns Bluffs insurance, has filed to run against Reichert for the County Board position in District 1. Arnold ran against Reichert along with two other candidates in 2014. Pamela Schleve-Cassels has filed for County Clerk. Both challengers are Republicans.

