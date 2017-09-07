CAPstone and CASA host 9th Annual Light of Hope Breakfast

Each year, hundreds of Panhandle children step through the doors of CAPstone. The reasons vary, but are typically under heartbreaking circumstances; sexual abuse, being neglected, physical abuse, and more.

Additionally, last year CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) served 93 children through the court systems to make sure those affected kids ended up in a safe place.

The staff at these two entities work tirelessly to right those who were wronged, and try to foster a nurturing environment while the children go through the necessary process.

On Thursday morning, CAPstone and CASA hosted their annual Light of Hope Breakfast to share with the public the work they do and show there is truly a need to help hundreds of Panhandle children.

KNEB.tv’s Ryan Murphy has more: