CAPstone Super hero Run this Saturday

Runners are encouraged to participate this Saturday in the 8th annual CAPstone Super Hero Race, scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon at Gering Junior High.

The race benefits the child advocacy organization that last year had over 440 interviews involving children suspected of being victims of child abuse.

There is a 1k run/walk at 9 am for children and then a 5k event for the adults following at 9:30 a.m. Executive Director Holly Brandt says participants are encouraged to wear super hero costumes.

Brandt says the individual registration fee is $30, $20 for kids, with discount rates for families and five person teams. A family of four can register for $80 and the five person teams competing for a traveling trophy register for a total of $105.

Prizes are awarded for best costumes and in different age groups for both men and women. Register on the CAPstone Nebraska website, CAPstone facebook page, the Gering office or the day of the event.