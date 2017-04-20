CAPWN Foundation to host “A Night at the Races” Friday

The horses are returning to Gering for the Community Action Partnership of Western Nebraska Foundation’s – A Nite at the Races. Nite at the Races will take place Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Gering Civic Center, 1050 M Street, Gering. Social time will begin at 6:30 p.m. with races starting at 7 p.m.

“It will be a fun night, for a great cause,” CAPWN Foundation President, Joan Cromer said. “The video horse races are great fun to watch, everyone gets a chance to win and there’s lots of good food and laughter.”

Tickets for the event are $30 in advance or $35 at the door, they are available at the CAPWN office or the Star-Herald. With the ticket, attendees will receive funny money to bet on the horses. After the final race attendees will have the opportunity to use their funny money winnings and/or add some real money to buy items in the dessert auction known this year as “Sweets and Spirits.”

There will be a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle as well as a new Raffle feature. Raffle items consist of Rockies tickets, 2 Nebraska Football tickets, 2 round-trip PenAir tickets to Denver, a beautiful necklace, and a Deadwood Gulch trip. Raffle tickets for these items will be $5/ticket or 6 tickets/$25.

“Dressed for the Races” is the theme for this year’s hat style show which will feature a contest for “Best of Show and People’s Choice” for the best hat. Bring your own best hat or rent one of the few that will be available at the event and enter this contest.

Delicious hors d’ oeuvres are part of the ticket price. A cash bar will be available.

For more information or tickets contact Leigh Thompson at CAPWN: 3350 10th St, Gering Nebraska, 308-635-3089