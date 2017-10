A car fire east of Kimball on Interstate 80 caused westbound traffic to be closed for a brief amount of time Tuesday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol says a Jeep caught fire around 5:22 p.m. near County Road 49. Traffic on the interstate was closed for about 10 minutes while crews extinguished the fire, and crews were on scene until 8 p.m.

The driver- a 47-year-old male from out of state- was uninjured, but the Jeep was totaled.