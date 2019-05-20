class="post-template-default single single-post postid-385846 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.1 vc_responsive"

Car plows into Loveland Dairy Queen picnic area, injuring family of 4

BY Associated Press | May 20, 2019
Authorities in Colorado say a vehicle veered off a Loveland roadway and crashed into a picnic area at a Dairy Queen, injuring a family of four.

Loveland Police Department Lt. Jeff Pyle saysa the accident occurred just after noon on Saturday.

A witness told authorities that a driver in a Toyota Corolla was driving erratically when the car went off the road and careened into the picnic area, striking the victims as they sat at a table.

All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody. Pyle says alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a role in the accident.

