Caregiver for disabled Gering man charged with physical abuse

The caregiver for an 18 year old disabled Gering man has been charged with physically abusing the handicapped teen.

Court documents say Gering Police were called to the home by the man’s parents after they had secretly placed several security cameras in their home last week when they suspected the abuse.

The documents say the video from the cameras show 60 year old Catherine Anaya, who works for a private Omaha firm, striking the victim with a plastic coat hanger several times last Friday and striking him in the head and other parts of his body several times earlier in the week.

During the interview with police Anaya admitted what she did was wrong but said she had been having increasing problems controlling the victim, who requires 24 hour a day care.

Anaya is charged with abuse of a disabled person, a Class 3A felony punishable by up to three years in prison if convicted.