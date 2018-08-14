Carey Dean Moore successfully executed Tuesday morning

Nebraska’s longest-serving death row inmate- 60-year-old Carey Dean Moore- has been executed by means of lethal injection.

In May, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson asked the state Supreme Court to set a July execution date. That date had been pushed back and faced multiple lawsuits from pharmaceutical companies.

Today’s execution was set for 10 a.m. Central Standard Time. The first drug was administered at 10:24 a.m. and at approximately 10:47 a.m. Moore was pronounced dead. A four-drug mixture was used to carry out his lethal injection.

Moore was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1979 shooting deaths of two Omaha cab drivers. Nebraska hadn’t executed an inmate since 1997, when the state’s method of execution was the electric chair.

The state has since adopted a lethal injection protocol.