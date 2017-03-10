Carpenter Center Tumbling Pavilion Hosting First Tournament This Weekend

It’s the start of a new era at the Carpenter Center in Terrytown.

Their newly renovated $500,000 tumbling pavilion is now officially open for business. More than 300 area children use these facilities, which now will carry them through the 21st century and beyond.

Power Tumbling Coach Bobbie Youell says the new digs will play host this weekend for their very first competition in Nebraska. The Carpenter Center Invitational is a sanctioned event and will be bringing in several Colorado teams.

“It’s great, we’re real excited about it because this is something for the community,” explains Youell. “We can give back to the community and the kids while they learn and learn to grow with the program. ”

For more information about the Tumbling Program or how to get your kids involved, you can call the Carpenter Center at 635-8422, and Youell says they can sure find a place for any children that are interested.