CASNR dean finalists to visit campus

Lincoln, Neb. — The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln has selected three finalists in its search for dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. The candidates will visit campus and participate in public presentations between Oct. 29 – Nov. 20.

The candidates, selected through a national search, will spend time with university administrators and in the college interacting with the leadership team, faculty, staff and students. Alumni, college partners and the university community are invited to attend public presentations and provide feedback.

The finalists, listed by public presentation date, are:

Oct 29 – Deborah VanOverbeke, assistant dean for academic programs, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Oklahoma State University. Her presentation is 1:30 – 3 p.m. in Room A132 of the Animal Science Complex.

Nov. 5 – Tiffany Heng-Moss, interim dean, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Her presentation is from 1:30 – 3 p.m. in the Goldenrod/Sunflower Room of the Nebraska East Union.

Nov. 19 – Prasanta Kalita, professor of agricultural and biological engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. His presentation is 1:30 – 3 p.m. in the Goldenrod/Sunflower Room of the Nebraska East Union.

Additional candidate information, including brief biographies and evaluation forms, are available here.

The new CASNR dean will take the reins at a pivotal moment in the college’s trajectory. Now in its 146th year, CASNR is experiencing its largest enrollment in history. The total number of CASNR undergraduate, graduate and professional students for the 2018 fall semester is 3,199, which is a 3.4 percent increase from the previous academic year. To learn more, visit casnr.unl.edu.