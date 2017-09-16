Casper man charged with 2016 Safeway Pharmacy robbery

A Casper man is being held on $250,000 bond after being arrested for the February, 2016 robbery of the Scottsbluff Safeway pharmacy.

Eric Leach is charged with robbery and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and amphetamine.

Leach is charged with being the man wearing a surgical mask, dark hoodie, and gloves who climbed over the counter and demanded pills from the pharmacist on February 9th, 2016. Once he got an unknown quantity of painkillers, he climbed back over the counter and fled the store.

An arrest affidavit says the arrest was made after Casper Police told Scottsbluff detectives that Leach’s sister Lesley, in the Natrona County jail, wanted to talk to Police about Eric’s involvement in the robbery. The court documents say Lesley told Police her sister Mandy indicated Eric had admitted to doing the robbery while he was living in Gering.

The affidavit also said a Converse County cellmate of the suspect told a Scottsbluff detective Leach confessed to him he committed the robbery. The document says during a Police interview with the suspect, Leach refused to admit to the crime.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled September 21st at 9:30 a.m.