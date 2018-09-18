Casper man dies in I-25 crash near Wheatland Monday

A 47 year old Casper man died from injuries after a crash on I-25 near Wheatland, Wyoming Monday afternoon.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the crash occurred in a construction zone, where northbound traffic is diverted to the southbound side of the interstate.

The Patrol says a 2007 Peterbilt combination unit was traveling southbound on I-25 and a 2009 GMC delivery truck was traveling northbound when the driver partially drove his vehicle off the east side of the highway.

The driver of then over-corrected to the left and entered into the southbound lane of travel colliding with the drivers side of the trailer being pulled by the Peterbilt.

The GMC then spun out of control onto the ramp of the Interstate, and the vehicle came to rest against the guardrail.

The driver of the Peterbilt was able to come to a controlled stop several hundred feet from the collision.

The Patrol says the driver of the GMC delivery truck identified as 47 year old Casper resident David Edwards succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Edwards was wearing his seat belt a the time of the collision.